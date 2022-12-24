Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Trading Down 5.9%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 10,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 11,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile



Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

