AVINOC Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $82.31 million and $389,348.72 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

