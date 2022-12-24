Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.52. Avient has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,573,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avient by 25.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

