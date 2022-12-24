Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 595,312 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$53.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

