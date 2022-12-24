Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Up 1%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.80 ($12.55) and last traded at €11.80 ($12.55). Approximately 6,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.68 ($12.43).

Aumann Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 million and a P/E ratio of -34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

About Aumann

(Get Rating)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Further Reading

