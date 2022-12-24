Augur (REP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Augur (REP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Augur has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $51.17 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00027621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.92 or 0.05046267 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00498987 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.53 or 0.29565204 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
