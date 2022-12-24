AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,164,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,841,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

