ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.46. 3,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

