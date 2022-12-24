Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Down 1.1%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 13,119 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter.

