Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

