Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

