Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,841. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

