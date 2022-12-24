Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 23,600,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,663,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

