Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

