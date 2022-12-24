Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 627,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,938. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

