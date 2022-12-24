Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $242.67. 604,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

