Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.44 million and $3.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070111 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008010 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021794 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000223 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
