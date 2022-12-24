Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 457.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.