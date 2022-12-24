Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,619 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

