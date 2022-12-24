Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Raised by WILLIAM ALLAN Corp

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 4.4% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

