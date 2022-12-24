Apollo Currency Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

