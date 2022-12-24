Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $974.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,442,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

