Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $169.37 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $169.37 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00227697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01748025 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $13,027,315.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.