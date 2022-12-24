Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.83 ($40.46).

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.45) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.30) to GBX 3,500 ($42.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,249.50 ($39.47) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.70). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,053.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,960.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.77) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,223.53). In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,217.64). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.77) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,223.53). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 776 shares of company stock worth $2,285,778.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

