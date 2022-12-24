Analyzing Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -4.32% Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -159.91% -101.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,757.14%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A $2.49 million N/A N/A Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 279.30 -$13.77 million ($55.23) -0.04

Viveon Health Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Viveon Health Acquisition beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

