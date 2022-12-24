Analyzing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 51.83%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.18, indicating that its stock price is 1,218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.76 $10.53 million $0.20 9.55 Highlands REIT $28.63 million 4.33 -$13.05 million N/A N/A

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09% Highlands REIT -28.19% -3.53% -2.73%

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.