Analyzing ASAP (ASAP) & Its Peers

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ASAP to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASAP and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ASAP alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million -$5.23 million -0.02 ASAP Competitors $3.85 billion $394.26 million -29,652.87

ASAP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

ASAP has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ASAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% ASAP Competitors -34.30% -9,073.87% -4.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ASAP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP Competitors 706 4534 9814 244 2.63

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.21%. Given ASAP’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ASAP peers beat ASAP on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ASAP

(Get Rating)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.