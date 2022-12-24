Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $123.78

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 80,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

