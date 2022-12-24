Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $24.86

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

KMT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

