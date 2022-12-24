Analysts Set Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Target Price at $3.85

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at $179,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at $179,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis M. Gallagher purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Hyliion Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hyliion by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 12,683.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Stories

