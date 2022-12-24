Amy E. Weaver Sells 924 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.44. 5,780,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.