Amgen Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.88 million and approximately $25,354.17 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10474651 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,932.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

