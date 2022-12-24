Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

