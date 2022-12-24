American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading 6.6% Higher

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 220,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 800,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of American Resources to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
American Resources Trading Up 6.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.