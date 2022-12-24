American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading 6.6% Higher

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 220,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 800,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of American Resources to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

American Resources Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

About American Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

