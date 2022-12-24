American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

AEL stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 626,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

