Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

