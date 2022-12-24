Allworth Financial LP Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

