Allworth Financial LP Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QUAL stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

