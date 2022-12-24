Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 152,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

