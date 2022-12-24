Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 335,008 Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,702,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 3.28% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,230,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,923,000 after acquiring an additional 985,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,411,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 548,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 135,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.