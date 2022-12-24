Allworth Financial LP Acquires 69,173 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 503,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

