Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,220 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $155.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.