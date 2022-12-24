Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.17.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

