Algorand Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $30.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021829 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,958,345 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,760,216 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

