Alchemy Pay 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.26 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $41.91 million and $16.26 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.