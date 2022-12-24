Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Air T Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AIRT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

