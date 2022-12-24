Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Up 0.9%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.77 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.14). 607,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,570,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £113.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.33.

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

