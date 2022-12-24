Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total transaction of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.27. The firm has a market cap of C$32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

