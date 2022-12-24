Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.61-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.21.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

