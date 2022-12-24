AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 44,191 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,191 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Teradyne worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $38,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $86.56 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.